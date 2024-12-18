Sarkozy's Downfall: Upholding Justice in France

In a landmark ruling, France's highest court has confirmed the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling during his tenure. Sarkozy, now 69, has been sentenced to a year in prison, although he is expected to serve this at home with an electronic bracelet.

The Court of Cassation's decision closes the chapter on a legal saga that began with Sarkozy's 2021 conviction by a Paris court and was reaffirmed by an appeals court in 2023. The charges stem from attempts to bribe a magistrate in exchange for confidential information on a separate legal matter involving Sarkozy.

Sarkozy, who retired from public life but remains active in French conservative politics, expressed determination to seek justice in the European Court of Human Rights despite acknowledging the ruling. His conviction marks a first in modern France, and he faces additional legal challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)