Left Menu

Sarkozy's Downfall: Upholding Justice in France

The French highest court upheld a conviction against former President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling. Sarkozy, facing a prison term, is seeking to contest the ruling at the European Court of Human Rights. This marks the first conviction of a French president for conduct during office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:58 IST
Sarkozy's Downfall: Upholding Justice in France
  • Country:
  • France

In a landmark ruling, France's highest court has confirmed the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling during his tenure. Sarkozy, now 69, has been sentenced to a year in prison, although he is expected to serve this at home with an electronic bracelet.

The Court of Cassation's decision closes the chapter on a legal saga that began with Sarkozy's 2021 conviction by a Paris court and was reaffirmed by an appeals court in 2023. The charges stem from attempts to bribe a magistrate in exchange for confidential information on a separate legal matter involving Sarkozy.

Sarkozy, who retired from public life but remains active in French conservative politics, expressed determination to seek justice in the European Court of Human Rights despite acknowledging the ruling. His conviction marks a first in modern France, and he faces additional legal challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024