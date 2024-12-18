Left Menu

Congress' Protest Against Adani Controversy Escalates in Goa

Police detained several Congress leaders in Goa during a protest march against the Adani Group. Allegations involve bribery linked to solar power projects. Congress claims police used force without provocation. The protest aimed to challenge the government's protection of Gautam Adani amid financial misconduct accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:00 IST
In Goa, a protest organized by the Congress party against the Adani Group's alleged corruption led to the detention of several key leaders, including state unit president Amit Patkar. The protest was directed at the Raj Bhavan, with demonstrators accusing the Centre of shielding India's second-richest man, Gautam Adani, from severe bribery charges brought by the US Department of Justice.

The incident unfolded as Congress supporters neared the gates of Raj Bhavan. Tensions escalated when police intervened, resulting in a brief scuffle. The detained leaders also included Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and state vice president Sunil Kawthankar, who were later released but claimed they suffered injuries due to police action.

The Congress party intended to present a memorandum to Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai questioning why the Modi administration appeared to be protecting the Adani Group despite accusations of paying bribes to state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for financial gain in solar power deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

