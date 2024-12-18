Celebrity Endorsements Under Scrutiny in Magicwin Bet Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant steps in its investigation of a money laundering case tied to the betting website 'Magicwin'. The platform is reportedly owned by Pakistani nationals and unlawfully broadcast Men's T20 World Cup matches. Recently, the ED collected statements from actor Mallika Sherawat and TV personality Pooja Banerjee, who have been linked to promotional activities for the site.

Official sources report that Sherawat submitted her responses through an authorized representative, while Banerjee presented her statement in person, both denying any wrongdoing. The investigation spans critical locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, with more celebrities expected to be questioned.

The betting activities on Magicwin are allegedly managed by Indian nationals in Dubai, with large profits hidden in shell companies or converted to crypto assets. The ED is focused on unraveling the financial networks underpinning these operations, looking closely at the roles of various celebrities in promoting the website through events and social media campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)