Metro Authority Dismisses Language Bias Claims as Baseless in Howrah Incident
Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have dismissed allegations of language bias against a staff member, following an official investigation. A commuter had claimed the staffer objected to speaking Bengali, labeling him as Bangladeshi. However, an investigation found no evidence to support the allegation, reaffirming Metro's multilingual inclusivity.
In response to allegations of a Kolkata Metro Railway staff member demonstrating language bias against a commuter at Howrah station, Metro authorities have deemed the claims unfounded. An official probe at the highest level corroborated the incident as baseless.
The controversy erupted when a social media video showed a commuter alleging a booking clerk objected to him speaking Bengali, suggesting Hindi instead, and warning of being labeled as Bangladeshi.
Despite the claims, investigation, including CCTV footage review and staff interrogation, found no evidence. Metro officials emphasize their commitment to serving Kolkata's multilingual community without discrimination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
