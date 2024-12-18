Delays and Allegations: The Struggle for Justice in Bilsi
The husband of a gang rape victim has expressed dissatisfaction with delays in lodging an FIR against BJP MLA Harish Shakya and others. Accusations of pressure and police misconduct were made, urging a transparent investigation. The family claims the police overlooked initial complaints, forcing court intervention.
The court-ordered FIR against BJP MLA Harish Shakya and 15 others on gang rape charges has raised concerns over legal delays. The victim's husband criticized the failure to register the case promptly, accusing police of pressuring them and mishandling the investigation.
According to the petitioner's lawyer, the law mandates the filing of an FIR before any medical examination of the victim. Yet, the family faced alleged police hesitancy and misconduct, with the victim's husband calling for video documentation of police procedures.
In their complaint, the family detailed two instances of rape under duress by Shakya and his aides. Despite notifying senior officers, initial police inaction led the family to seek court intervention for justice.
