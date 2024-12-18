Parliament's Joint Committee: A Confluence of Political Titans

In a move poised to shape India's electoral landscape, the Lok Sabha has announced the formation of a 21-member joint parliamentary committee to scrutinize two pivotal bills on simultaneous elections. Among the notable figures involved are former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, P P Chaudhary, and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The committee's constitution, as per the Lok Sabha's Thursday business agenda, is spearheaded by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Speculation abounds regarding the committee's chairperson, with former minister P P Chaudhary and Anurag Thakur emerging as frontrunners. Speaker Om Birla will have the final say in accordance with parliamentary rules.

This undertaking involves parties across the political spectrum, including BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, TDP, NCP, RLD, and Jana Sena Party, highlighting the committee's inclusive approach. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will independently designate its 10-member contingent for the committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)