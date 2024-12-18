Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for European Unity in NATO Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Brussels to engage in talks with NATO chief Mark Rutte and European leaders. He emphasized the need for European unity on major issues like ending Russia's war against Ukraine, calling for coordinated efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Updated: 18-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:02 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for pivotal discussions with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders.

During his visit, Zelenskiy underscored the urgent need for a cohesive European stance to secure enduring peace. Ending Russia's war against Ukraine, he stressed, is a fundamental issue that demands coordinated and effective cooperation among European nations.

In his statement on platform X, Zelenskiy reiterated the crucial role of European unity in addressing such challenges, urging leaders to work together to resolve pressing geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

