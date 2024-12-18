Controversial Encounter Sparks Allegations in Chhattisgarh
An encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district where police reportedly killed seven Naxalites has been accused of being staged by villagers and activists. Allegations include police injuring minors, initially claimed to be Maoist human shields. The incident has provoked significant political criticism and calls for an investigation.
- Country:
- India
An encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has ignited a heated controversy, with villagers and activists alleging that police claims of killing seven Naxalites were fabricated. They assert that five of those killed were innocent locals working in fields when the incident occurred.
Allegations have surfaced about police causing injuries to four minors, including a girl, during the encounter on December 12. Activist Soni Sori claims that security forces opened fire indiscriminately on villagers, which contradicts police statements that the injuries were inflicted by Naxalites using human shields to protect their leaders.
The incident has drawn political attention, with former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioning the legitimacy of the encounter. As accusations of fake encounters circulate, calls for a thorough investigation grow louder, despite police and central government commendations for progress against Naxalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
