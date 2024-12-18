Left Menu

Controversial Encounter Sparks Allegations in Chhattisgarh

An encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district where police reportedly killed seven Naxalites has been accused of being staged by villagers and activists. Allegations include police injuring minors, initially claimed to be Maoist human shields. The incident has provoked significant political criticism and calls for an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:16 IST
Controversial Encounter Sparks Allegations in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has ignited a heated controversy, with villagers and activists alleging that police claims of killing seven Naxalites were fabricated. They assert that five of those killed were innocent locals working in fields when the incident occurred.

Allegations have surfaced about police causing injuries to four minors, including a girl, during the encounter on December 12. Activist Soni Sori claims that security forces opened fire indiscriminately on villagers, which contradicts police statements that the injuries were inflicted by Naxalites using human shields to protect their leaders.

The incident has drawn political attention, with former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioning the legitimacy of the encounter. As accusations of fake encounters circulate, calls for a thorough investigation grow louder, despite police and central government commendations for progress against Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024