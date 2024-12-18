India and China Aim for Peace with Revived Border Talks

In a bid to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India and China have engaged in crucial discussions aimed at promoting peace and cooperation. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met for the 23rd round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue, focusing on disengagement and enhancing bilateral relations.

The meeting, which followed a recent pact firmed up in Kazan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, saw both sides agreeing on the importance of stable and amicable relations for regional peace. Key issues addressed include the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and cross-border data and trade initiatives.

The renewed dialogue, taking place after a five-year hiatus, underscores both countries' commitment to maintaining peace on the border while working towards a fair resolution of the boundary issue. India's NSA Doval emphasized maintaining ground-level tranquility, echoing measures agreed upon after the 2020 border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)