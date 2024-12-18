Left Menu

Odisha Government Takes Swift Action Against Misbehaving Senior Officer

The Odisha government has suspended a senior officer, UC Lenka, for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee in Jagatsinghpur district. This action follows complaints of physical and mental torture. The government has assigned a woman investigating officer to expedite the inquiry within three months, underscoring its commitment to women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:49 IST
Odisha Government Takes Swift Action Against Misbehaving Senior Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government suspended a senior officer, identified as assistant collector UC Lenka, for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee in Jagatsinghpur district. The incident reportedly occurred on April 10, sparking an official response.

Following complaints of physical and mental harassment, the Revenue and Disaster Management department issued a statement confirming Lenka's suspension as ordered by Minister Suresh Pujari. The decision was based on reports by the district grievance committee and the district collector.

In a commitment to expedite justice, a woman investigating officer has been appointed to complete the departmental inquiry within three months. Minister Pujari reiterated the government's stance on women's empowerment and its zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

