Odisha Government Takes Swift Action Against Misbehaving Senior Officer

The Odisha government suspended a senior officer, identified as assistant collector UC Lenka, for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee in Jagatsinghpur district. The incident reportedly occurred on April 10, sparking an official response.

Following complaints of physical and mental harassment, the Revenue and Disaster Management department issued a statement confirming Lenka's suspension as ordered by Minister Suresh Pujari. The decision was based on reports by the district grievance committee and the district collector.

In a commitment to expedite justice, a woman investigating officer has been appointed to complete the departmental inquiry within three months. Minister Pujari reiterated the government's stance on women's empowerment and its zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)