House Ethics Committee Poised to Reveal Gaetz Report Amid Controversy

The House Ethics Committee has privately voted to release a crucial ethics report concerning ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz, potentially making public longstanding allegations against the Florida Republican.

The bipartisan vote took place earlier this month but remained undisclosed until recently, as informed by a confidential source familiar with the proceedings. CNN was the first to report this development.

This marks a significant shift for the typically discreet committee, which had previously split along party lines to withhold findings from their extensive investigation, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct with minors and drug use during Gaetz's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)