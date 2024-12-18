House Ethics Committee Poised to Reveal Gaetz Report Amid Controversy
The House Ethics Committee has voted to release the ethics report on former Representative Matt Gaetz, raising the chance of exposing allegations against the Florida Republican. Although Gaetz denies any wrongdoing, the decision follows a prolonged investigation into claims of sexual misconduct and drug use.
The House Ethics Committee has privately voted to release a crucial ethics report concerning ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz, potentially making public longstanding allegations against the Florida Republican.
The bipartisan vote took place earlier this month but remained undisclosed until recently, as informed by a confidential source familiar with the proceedings. CNN was the first to report this development.
This marks a significant shift for the typically discreet committee, which had previously split along party lines to withhold findings from their extensive investigation, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct with minors and drug use during Gaetz's tenure.
