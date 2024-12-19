Left Menu

Amazon Workers Stage Holiday Season Strike Over Better Conditions

Amazon employees plan to strike during the holiday rush demanding better wages and work conditions, with unionized workers walking out in key locations across the U.S. This move follows ongoing disputes over union recognition, reflecting broader tensions between Amazon and its workforce.

Updated: 19-12-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 07:35 IST
Thousands of Amazon employees are poised to strike as the holiday season reaches its peak, following allegations that the retail giant has refused to engage in union negotiations. The walkout will commence on Thursday morning and involve workers from facilities in major cities like New York, San Francisco, and Atlanta, seeking contracts for improved wages and conditions.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing a small fraction of Amazon's vast workforce, spearheads this strike. Observers noted that Amazon's reluctance to negotiate could trigger further union actions. Labor expert Benjamin Sachs criticized Amazon's strategy of sidestepping workers' rights to organize, as seen in its continued refusal to recognize a unionized Staten Island facility.

Amazon contends that it offers competitive wages and emphasizes efforts to enhance efficiency. Nonetheless, the company's efforts to counter unionization face ongoing legal challenges, including recent filings with the NLRB. As tensions persist, more union activities are anticipated, with recent actions at Whole Foods and impending obligations from an Alabama warehouse ruling.

