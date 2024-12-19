Left Menu

North Korea's Secret Missile Supply: The Ukraine Connection

North Korea has reportedly produced ballistic missiles and supplied them to Russia for the Ukraine conflict within months. This development was confirmed by Conflict Armament Research after inspecting missile remnants in Ukraine. The organization claims Russia blocked UN sanctions oversight to facilitate unlawful arms transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:02 IST
North Korea's Secret Missile Supply: The Ukraine Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking revelation, North Korea has been identified as a supplier of ballistic missiles to Russia, for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Jonah Leff, head of Conflict Armament Research, disclosed this at a UN Security Council meeting.

Researchers analyzed remnants of four North Korean missiles found in Ukraine, marking a swift production and delivery timeline, unprecedented for such weaponry. Leff highlighted a missile bearing a 2024 production mark, underscoring the speed of the supply chain.

Amid growing tensions, the US pointed out Russia's attempts to obstruct UN sanctions monitoring, emphasizing the need for independent reports on these illicit arms transfers. North Korea's alliance with Russia, they argue, bypasses international military trade prohibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024