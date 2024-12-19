North Korea's Secret Missile Supply: The Ukraine Connection

In a striking revelation, North Korea has been identified as a supplier of ballistic missiles to Russia, for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Jonah Leff, head of Conflict Armament Research, disclosed this at a UN Security Council meeting.

Researchers analyzed remnants of four North Korean missiles found in Ukraine, marking a swift production and delivery timeline, unprecedented for such weaponry. Leff highlighted a missile bearing a 2024 production mark, underscoring the speed of the supply chain.

Amid growing tensions, the US pointed out Russia's attempts to obstruct UN sanctions monitoring, emphasizing the need for independent reports on these illicit arms transfers. North Korea's alliance with Russia, they argue, bypasses international military trade prohibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)