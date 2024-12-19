Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Targets Houthi Rebel Sites in Yemen

Israel's military launched airstrikes on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen, targeting inland and coastal areas. The action follows a Houthi missile targeting central Israel, which was intercepted. The strikes hit locations including Sanaa and Hodeida, marking an increase in regional tensions.

In a significant military development, Israel's forces executed airstrikes targeting Houthi rebel sites across Yemen early Thursday. The operation was confirmed by a succinct Israeli military statement detailing strikes both inland and along Yemen's coastline. However, it avoided specifying precise locations.

Houthi sources reported that the airstrikes were conducted on Sanaa, the rebel-controlled capital, and the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeida. The situation underscores an intensifying conflict between the two sides.

This military response follows the Houthis' missile attempt aimed at central Israel, which triggered alarm sirens across Tel Aviv and surrounding regions. The missile was successfully intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace, according to Israeli military reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

