Inmate Labor Controversy Hits Hyundai Supplier, Private Equity Pioneer Passes, TikTok Faces Supreme Challenge
The New York Times business pages highlight key stories including Hyundai supplier Ju-Young ending inmate labor amid scrutiny, the death of TPG founder David Bonderman, and the U.S. Supreme Court fast-tracking TikTok's challenge against a law potentially banning its operations.
Hyundai supplier Ju-Young has ended its contract with the Alabama Department of Corrections and dismissed inmate workers following scrutiny over its use of prison labor. This decision reflects growing concerns over ethical labor practices within the industry.
David Bonderman, a pivotal figure in transforming private equity into a multitrillion-dollar industry, has passed away at 82. As a founder of TPG, Bonderman's legacy marks significant shifts in corporate America.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to expedite TikTok's case against a law that might ban its operations in the United States, setting up a consequential legal battle with oral arguments expected next month.
