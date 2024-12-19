Left Menu

Israel's Retaliation: Strikes and Warnings to Yemen's Houthi Leaders

Israel's Defence Minister vowed to target Yemen's Houthi leadership following airstrikes that killed nine and hit critical areas in Yemen. Israeli military claimed the strikes were on Houthi military targets, including ports and energy facilities, in response to a missile intercepted earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:39 IST
Israel's Retaliation: Strikes and Warnings to Yemen's Houthi Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz pledged on Thursday that the nation's 'long hand' would extend to the leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement, following Israeli airstrikes that pounded various locales in Yemen.

The airstrikes resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, according to Al Masirah TV, the primary news outlet operated by the Houthi movement. The attacks were concentrated in the port of Salif and the Ras Issa oil facility in Hodeidah province, while also impacting two power stations near Sanaa, Yemen's capital.

Katz warned Houthi leaders through a post on X, suggesting that any adversarial action towards Israel would be met with even harsher retaliation. The strikes targeted Houthi military resources, underscoring Israel's intent to disrupt militant capabilities. These actions follow the interception of a missile from Yemen by the Israeli military, amid ongoing hostilities involving Houthi-aligned attacks near Yemen's coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024