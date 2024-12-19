Israel's Retaliation: Strikes and Warnings to Yemen's Houthi Leaders

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz pledged on Thursday that the nation's 'long hand' would extend to the leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement, following Israeli airstrikes that pounded various locales in Yemen.

The airstrikes resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, according to Al Masirah TV, the primary news outlet operated by the Houthi movement. The attacks were concentrated in the port of Salif and the Ras Issa oil facility in Hodeidah province, while also impacting two power stations near Sanaa, Yemen's capital.

Katz warned Houthi leaders through a post on X, suggesting that any adversarial action towards Israel would be met with even harsher retaliation. The strikes targeted Houthi military resources, underscoring Israel's intent to disrupt militant capabilities. These actions follow the interception of a missile from Yemen by the Israeli military, amid ongoing hostilities involving Houthi-aligned attacks near Yemen's coast.

