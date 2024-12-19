Tragic Discovery: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Sultanpur
A five-year-old boy named Akhil was found dead in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with his throat slit. Missing since Wednesday, his body was discovered in an abandoned building. Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident, and a post-mortem has been ordered.
In a shocking incident in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, a five-year-old boy was discovered dead with his throat slit in an abandoned building near his home.
The child, identified as Akhil from Sonwatara village, had been missing since the previous day. A search initiated by his family failed to locate him, prompting a missing person's report.
Authorities, including forensic experts and a dog squad, are meticulously investigating the case while awaiting further details from the ongoing inquiry.
