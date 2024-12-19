Tensions Rise in Parliament Clash: MPs File Police Complaint

In a dramatic turn of events, three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, lodged complaints at Parliament Street Police Station following a physical altercation between opposition and NDA parliamentarians on Thursday. The confrontation occurred at the House's entrance steps, according to an official statement.

Accompanying Thakur and Swaraj was a TDP MP, who engaged with senior officers over the incident. The confrontation, described as a face-off between opposing party MPs within the Parliament premises, allegedly involved an insult directed at B R Ambedkar, resulting in former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustaining injuries. While the BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of shoving Sarangi, the Congress leader has firmly denied these accusations.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reported that BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also hurt during the chaos. In a gesture of concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally contacted Sarangi and Rajput to check on their condition post-incident, as per insider sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)