Parliament Chaos Erupts Over Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

The Rajya Sabha experienced turmoil as BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misconduct against women BJP MPs. The uproar led to adjournment, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stating he would investigate while opposition members cited alternative accounts. Proceedings were stopped amidst persistent disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:36 IST
A new wave of tension swept through the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after accusations of misconduct were leveled against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju alleged that Gandhi used force against women BJP MPs, prompting an uproar.

The session, which resumed at 2 pm following an earlier adjournment, was dominated by the BJP's demand for an apology from Gandhi, leading to heated exchanges. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to restore order, announcing that he would investigate the BJP's complaint.

Contrarily, DMK member Tiruchi Siva pointed out that Gandhi had claimed he was pushed by ruling party MPs, highlighting discrepancies in accounts. The escalating chaos and slogan shouting from all sides forced the Chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

