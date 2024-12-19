Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Avignon Court Convicts Accomplices in Decade-Long Assault Case

In Avignon, a court convicted at least 20 men for raping Gisele Pelicot over a decade. They were recruited by Dominique Pelicot, who drugged his wife, leaving her unconscious. Some men admitted their wrongdoing, while others claimed they believed she consented.

  • France

In Avignon, France, a significant legal decision has been reached in a disturbing case that spanned nearly a decade. A court has convicted at least 20 men of rape, revealing a troubling series of crimes engineered by Dominique Pelicot.

Pelicot, a Frenchman, was found to have orchestrated the sexual assault of his then-wife, Gisele Pelicot, by drugging her and rendering her unconscious. His actions led to a series of abuses that only came to light after significant investigation by the authorities.

While some of those involved have acknowledged their part in the crimes, insisting that they realized their actions were wrong, others argue that they believed Gisele had consented. This case highlights disturbing issues surrounding consent, manipulation, and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

