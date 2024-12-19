Supreme Court Steers Clear of Ghaziabad Dharam Sansad Contempt Plea

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a contempt plea against Uttar Pradesh authorities regarding the 'Dharam Sansad' event proposed by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation in Ghaziabad. The decision came after activists cited concerns over potential hate speeches, echoing previous incidents.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, instructed state authorities to vigilantly oversee the event and adhere to prior court directives on addressing hate speech. This aligns with an April directive mandating legal action against hate speech perpetrators.

Activists and former bureaucrats, including Aruna Roy and retired officers, had moved the petition, emphasizing the urgency due to the event's imminent start. The Supreme Court emphasized it could not address every matter and advised petitioners to seek lawful remedies available.

(With inputs from agencies.)