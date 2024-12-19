Left Menu

Diplomatic Mediation Speeds Release of Detained French Nationals in Burkina Faso

Four French nationals detained in Burkina Faso have been released after Moroccan mediation. President Macron praised Morocco's King Mohammed for their efforts. The release highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions and reconciliation between France, Morocco, and Burkina Faso amidst regional security challenges.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, four French nationals imprisoned in Burkina Faso for over a year have been freed following successful mediation by Morocco. Both France and Morocco confirmed the release on Thursday, resolving tensions over the arrest of the individuals alleged to be spies by France's foreign intelligence agency, the DGSE.

The French nationals, taken into custody in Ouagadougou in December 2023, returned home after Morocco's intervention was praised by French President Emmanuel Macron. In a statement, Macron expressed gratitude to Morocco's King Mohammed for facilitating the release, achieved despite a backdrop of three years of diplomatic friction related to immigration and Western Sahara between Paris and Rabat, which ended only recently.

This incident underscores the broader dynamics at play in West Africa, where France's influence is waning, particularly in military-led states like Burkina Faso. Relations remain tense, with Ouagadougou expelling French troops and media, while Burkina Faso itself faces scrutiny from rights organizations over repressive practices amidst its fight against extremist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State.

