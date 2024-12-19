Left Menu

Ceasefire Controversy: Turkey Denies U.S. Claims of Truce with Syrian Forces

Turkey refutes U.S. claims about an extended ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria. The Turkish defence ministry dismisses the notion of negotiating with the SDF, considered a terrorist group by Ankara. The situation underscores ongoing tensions in the region, impacting U.S.-Turkey relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:11 IST
Turkey has rejected claims made by the United States regarding an extended ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, as confirmed by a Turkish defence ministry official on Thursday.

In response to the U.S. State Department's announcement by spokesperson Matthew Miller on an extended truce in the Manbij region, the Turkish official, speaking anonymously, denied any talks with what Ankara labels as terrorist groups.

The situation highlights Turkey's longstanding stance on SDF groups and its efforts to combat what it sees as threats from northern Syria, impacting diplomatic ties with Western allies.

