Ceasefire Controversy: Turkey Denies U.S. Claims of Truce with Syrian Forces

Turkey has rejected claims made by the United States regarding an extended ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, as confirmed by a Turkish defence ministry official on Thursday.

In response to the U.S. State Department's announcement by spokesperson Matthew Miller on an extended truce in the Manbij region, the Turkish official, speaking anonymously, denied any talks with what Ankara labels as terrorist groups.

The situation highlights Turkey's longstanding stance on SDF groups and its efforts to combat what it sees as threats from northern Syria, impacting diplomatic ties with Western allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)