India Raises Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh
India expressed concern over violence against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, stressing Dhaka's responsibility to protect them. The Indian government has communicated these concerns to Bangladesh, which responded with arrests and security measures. Relations between the two countries are strained due to recent events.
India has voiced serious concerns over recent incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted that the responsibility to protect these groups lies with Dhaka's interim government.
This statement follows visits by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh, where he conveyed India's apprehensions directly to the leadership. The Assam government has reportedly implemented arrests and filed cases in response to this issue.
Despite these measures, Indo-Bangladeshi relations remain tense amid ongoing attacks on religious sites and political unrest that saw Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus rise to power after Sheikh Hasina fled.
