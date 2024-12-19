India Raises Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

India has voiced serious concerns over recent incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted that the responsibility to protect these groups lies with Dhaka's interim government.

This statement follows visits by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh, where he conveyed India's apprehensions directly to the leadership. The Assam government has reportedly implemented arrests and filed cases in response to this issue.

Despite these measures, Indo-Bangladeshi relations remain tense amid ongoing attacks on religious sites and political unrest that saw Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus rise to power after Sheikh Hasina fled.

(With inputs from agencies.)