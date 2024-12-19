Left Menu

India Raises Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

India expressed concern over violence against Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, stressing Dhaka's responsibility to protect them. The Indian government has communicated these concerns to Bangladesh, which responded with arrests and security measures. Relations between the two countries are strained due to recent events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:48 IST
India Raises Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced serious concerns over recent incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted that the responsibility to protect these groups lies with Dhaka's interim government.

This statement follows visits by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh, where he conveyed India's apprehensions directly to the leadership. The Assam government has reportedly implemented arrests and filed cases in response to this issue.

Despite these measures, Indo-Bangladeshi relations remain tense amid ongoing attacks on religious sites and political unrest that saw Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus rise to power after Sheikh Hasina fled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024