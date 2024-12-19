Mysterious Blasts Rattle Punjab Police Stations
A reported blast near Bakshiwal police chowki in Punjab's Gurdaspur follows recent similar incidents in the region. The police are investigating, with forensic experts on site. This marks the second blast in Punjab this week and the third this month, prompting increased security measures.
In a recent spate of concerning incidents, an alleged blast occurred outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur district on Wednesday night, according to Punjab police. Authorities initiated an investigation on Thursday, with forensic experts examining the site to determine the cause of the blast.
This marks the second such incident in Punjab within a week and the third this month, highlighting a worrying trend of attacks on police posts. Notably, a previous blast at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar left no injuries but raised the alarm among law enforcement.
Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav has ordered stringent measures to apprehend those behind the attacks. In a high-level meeting, Yadav emphasized leveraging both technical and human intelligence to effectively address the security threats facing the region.
