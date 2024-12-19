Left Menu

Negotiations Renewed: India's Impact on Chagos Islands Transfer

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Mauritius marks renewed high-level engagement between India and Mauritius following the Chagos Islands transfer agreement with the UK. The visit underscores India's commitment to its SAGAR vision and aims to deepen bilateral ties, amidst talks on the military base on Diego Garcia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:50 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Mauritius starting Friday, following the new Mauritian Prime Minister's announcement to revisit talks with the UK over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

This visit marks the first major diplomatic engagement between India and Mauritius since Navinchandra Ramgoolam assumed office as the Mauritian Prime Minister. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's strategic relationship with Mauritius, announcing the visit on Thursday.

The visit aims to further India's Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and strengthen historical ties with Mauritius. Misri's agenda may include discussions on the Chagos Islands deal, where India played a significant diplomatic role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

