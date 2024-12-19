Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Punjab: Police Probe Alleged Blasts

Multiple alleged blasts in Punjab, including outside a police post in Gurdaspur and at Amritsar police station, prompted an investigation. A forensic team examined the latest site, while authorities explored possible claims of responsibility. The DGP called for stringent measures against those involved in such attacks.

  India

Reports of an alleged blast outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur district sent shockwaves through Punjab on Wednesday night, as officials commenced a probe into the incident.

Unverified claims on social media attributed the attack to the Khalistan Zindabad Force. The alleged blast marks the third reported incident this month, intensifying concerns over regional security.

A forensic team investigated the site for evidence, while local Deputy Superintendent Gurwinder Singh confirmed the receipt of information but awaited official conclusions. Meanwhile, past incidents in Amritsar and Nawanshahr underscore an urgent call from the Punjab DGP for effective intelligence in curbing such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

