Road Rage Fury: BJP Leader's Son Assaulted in Panchkula
Ashutosh, son of senior Haryana BJP leader O P Dhankar, was assaulted in a road rage incident in Panchkula. A few suspects have been rounded up for investigation. Haryana Minister Anil visited Dhankar's residence, while former Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta condemned the attack, calling it a cause for concern.
In a shocking incident of road rage, Ashutosh, son of senior Haryana BJP leader O P Dhankar, was attacked in Panchkula.
The violent episode unfolded on Wednesday evening near Ashutosh's residence when youths from another vehicle argued and blocked his way, assaulting him with a baseball bat.
Panchkula police have detained a few suspects, describing the attackers as locals, as they delve deeper into the investigation. The incident has drawn significant attention with Haryana Minister Anil visiting the victim's home, and political voices like former Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta condemning the act as 'unfortunate' and 'concerning'.
