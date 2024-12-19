Left Menu

Putin Reflects on Timing and Preparedness of Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin admits that Russia should have initiated its Special Military Operation in Ukraine earlier than February 2022 and should have prepared better. He claims the campaign began without special preparation due to urgent circumstances. He also mentioned a personal change, joking less frequently.

President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that Russia's timeline for launching its so-called Special Military Operation in Ukraine should have been moved up, suggesting that the major military engagement could have started before February 2022. He argued that better preparation was necessary for the operation.

Putin made these remarks in response to a prompt about what he might change if he could return to early 2022. The Russian leader explained that the campaign commenced "without any special preparation" as the deteriorating situation demanded immediate action.

Addressing how this high-stakes conflict has personally affected him, Putin admitted to a noticeable shift in demeanor, stating that he now jokes less and has almost entirely stopped laughing.

