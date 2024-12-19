Left Menu

NGT Scrutinizes Unauthorized Construction in Okhla Bird Sanctuary

The National Green Tribunal has instructed a representative from the Centre to inspect the Okhla Bird Sanctuary to determine if any unauthorized construction has occurred. Allegations were made of illegal permanent structures being built by a divisional forest officer inside the sanctuary, located on the Yamuna River floodplain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:29 IST
NGT Scrutinizes Unauthorized Construction in Okhla Bird Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has ordered a central representative to conduct an inspection of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, amid allegations of unauthorized construction within the protected area.

The tribunal heard claims that a divisional forest officer was building illegal permanent structures within the sanctuary, situated on the floodplain of the Yamuna River.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel acknowledged that, according to the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, a road project inside the sanctuary had been halted and dismantled. The tribunal concluded by mandating that the Environment Ministry's representative conduct the inspection and report back within eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024