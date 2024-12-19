NGT Scrutinizes Unauthorized Construction in Okhla Bird Sanctuary

The National Green Tribunal has ordered a central representative to conduct an inspection of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, amid allegations of unauthorized construction within the protected area.

The tribunal heard claims that a divisional forest officer was building illegal permanent structures within the sanctuary, situated on the floodplain of the Yamuna River.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel acknowledged that, according to the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, a road project inside the sanctuary had been halted and dismantled. The tribunal concluded by mandating that the Environment Ministry's representative conduct the inspection and report back within eight weeks.

