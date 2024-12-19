Mason Arrested in Palghar for High-Value Heist
A mason in Palghar district was arrested for allegedly stealing items worth Rs 8.88 lakh, including gold jewellery and silver coins. The theft occurred on December 13 in Vasai. Sunny Sunil Nivate, the suspect, is linked to three other cases. Police have recovered most of the stolen goods.
A mason has been apprehended in Palghar district on charges of stealing gold jewellery, silver coins, and watches with a total value of Rs 8.88 lakh. This arrest, confirmed by a local police official, highlights a significant house-break theft incident that occurred in the Babhola area of Vasai.
The theft took place on December 13, according to Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Pornima Chogule-Shringi. The investigation led by the Manickpur police successfully resulted in the arrest of the alleged thief, Sunny Sunil Nivate, aged 27.
The authorities reported recovering gold jewellery valued at Rs 8.57 lakh and multiple silver coins. Furthermore, three separate criminal cases have also been registered against Nivate at the Achole police station. The police continue to probe deeper into the matter.
