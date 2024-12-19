Left Menu

Crackdown on Electricity Theft in Moradabad Division

In response to widespread electricity theft discovered during a post-violence check in Sambhal, Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh has mandated strict enforcement against unauthorized electricity usage across religious sites in Moradabad division. Officials are tasked with ensuring proper meter installation and taking legal actions against violators.

Updated: 19-12-2024 21:01 IST
Amid reports of significant electricity theft in Sambhal following a post-violence investigation, Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh has initiated a rigorous crackdown on unauthorized electricity use across all religious locations in the Moradabad division.

During a review meeting, Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation and instructed officials to enforce meter installations and cease unauthorized electricity usage. Key officials, including district magistrates from Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, and Sambhal, attended this meeting at the Divisional Commissioner's Auditorium.

Singh was particularly displeased with the frequency of electricity thefts and directed the Electricity Department to implement comprehensive checks on meter installation and operation in all religious sites, such as temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches. He also emphasized the need to remove outdated electricity poles and enforce strict legal measures against offenders.

