Delhi Enforces Perpetual Ban on Firecrackers Amid Pollution Concerns
The Delhi government has implemented a permanent ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers in the city, including online transactions. This decision, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, aims to combat the severe air pollution facing Delhi, which led to restrictions like halting construction work and truck entries.
The Delhi government has taken a significant step by implementing a permanent ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital. This includes transactions through online platforms, as per an official order issued on Thursday.
A K Singh, Principal Secretary for the Environment, invoked the 'perpetual ban' under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, stating that all activities related to firecrackers, from manufacturing to bursting, are covered under this order in Delhi.
The decision comes as the city faces hazardous levels of air pollution, prompting authorities to impose various restrictions, such as stopping construction activities and prohibiting the entry of trucks into Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
