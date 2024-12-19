Uttarakhand High Court Scrutinizes IAS Officer's Multitasking Overload

The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to address concerns over an IAS officer juggling multiple significant roles. Brijesh Kumar Sant, who oversees various departments, including those in mining and transport, is now under judicial scrutiny.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit issued a notice during a hearing. The notice follows a petition claiming that Sant's extensive responsibilities detract from addressing departmental issues adequately.

The lawsuit, filed by the Taxi-Maxi Maha Sangh, highlights potential lapses in departmental focus. While the court has sought a government explanation, it has also made Sant a direct party to the proceedings, demanding his response within four weeks.

