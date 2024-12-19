Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Scrutinizes IAS Officer's Multitasking Overload

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a notice to IAS officer Brijesh Kumar Sant, observing concerns over his assignment of multiple roles across several departments, potentially leading to a lack of focus on departmental issues. The court demands a state government response within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:45 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Scrutinizes IAS Officer's Multitasking Overload
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to address concerns over an IAS officer juggling multiple significant roles. Brijesh Kumar Sant, who oversees various departments, including those in mining and transport, is now under judicial scrutiny.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit issued a notice during a hearing. The notice follows a petition claiming that Sant's extensive responsibilities detract from addressing departmental issues adequately.

The lawsuit, filed by the Taxi-Maxi Maha Sangh, highlights potential lapses in departmental focus. While the court has sought a government explanation, it has also made Sant a direct party to the proceedings, demanding his response within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024