IMF Endorses Fed's Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its support behind the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates, despite the prevailing high economic uncertainty in the U.S.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack stated on Thursday that recent data highlights a cooling labor market alongside inflation figures that are higher than anticipated, although a trend pointing towards the target is evident.

Given this context, the IMF considers the Fed's actions to be appropriate, with the move being in line with the current economic landscape.

