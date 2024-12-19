Left Menu

IMF Endorses Fed's Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate cut and its cautious approach due to high U.S. economic uncertainty. According to IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, while the labor market cools, inflation remains higher than expected but is moving towards the target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:50 IST
IMF Endorses Fed's Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its support behind the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates, despite the prevailing high economic uncertainty in the U.S.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack stated on Thursday that recent data highlights a cooling labor market alongside inflation figures that are higher than anticipated, although a trend pointing towards the target is evident.

Given this context, the IMF considers the Fed's actions to be appropriate, with the move being in line with the current economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024