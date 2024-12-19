IMF Endorses Fed's Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Uncertainty
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate cut and its cautious approach due to high U.S. economic uncertainty. According to IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, while the labor market cools, inflation remains higher than expected but is moving towards the target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its support behind the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates, despite the prevailing high economic uncertainty in the U.S.
IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack stated on Thursday that recent data highlights a cooling labor market alongside inflation figures that are higher than anticipated, although a trend pointing towards the target is evident.
Given this context, the IMF considers the Fed's actions to be appropriate, with the move being in line with the current economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe
RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting
Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities
Stubborn Inflation: India Faces Economic Tug-of-War in 2024
Rethinking Food Inflation: A Complex Policy Debate