Uttarakhand Niwas: Open for All, Not Just VIPs!

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intervened to ensure that the newly built state guest house, Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi, will be accessible to the general public. Previously, there were concerns that the facility was reserved exclusively for VIPs.

In a decisive move following reports and social media discussions, the Chief Minister instructed officials to amend the existing government order related to room reservations at Uttarakhand Niwas. The aim is to allow citizens from Uttarakhand equal access to its rooms based on availability.

Completed at a cost of over Rs 120 crore and located in Chanakyapuri, the guest house opened last month. Dhami has also mandated a review of the room rates, ensuring affordability for ordinary people.

