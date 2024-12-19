Left Menu

Diplomatic Echoes: Lavrov and Cassis Confront Ukraine Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone discussion with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The conversation follows Switzerland's organization of a peace conference earlier in the year, orchestrated by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which excluded Russian representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:02 IST
Diplomatic Echoes: Lavrov and Cassis Confront Ukraine Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to deliberate on the Ukraine conflict.

The discussion underscored the ongoing tensions in the region, as Russia remains isolated from peace initiatives.

Earlier this year, Switzerland hosted a peace conference at the behest of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking a notable exclusion of Russian participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024