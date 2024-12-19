In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to deliberate on the Ukraine conflict.

The discussion underscored the ongoing tensions in the region, as Russia remains isolated from peace initiatives.

Earlier this year, Switzerland hosted a peace conference at the behest of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, marking a notable exclusion of Russian participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)