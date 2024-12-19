Fraudulent Insurance Claims Land Kerala Man in Custody
Varun Kumar Nair, accused of defrauding Rs 34 lakh from Niva Bupa Health Insurance, was apprehended by police in Kollam. The fraud involved fake invoices for medical expenses. An internal investigation exposed the scam, leading to his arrest after a failed anticipatory bail plea.
A man accused of fraudulent activities involving a private insurance company has been taken into custody by police in Kollam.
Varun Kumar Nair, 36, was arrested for allegedly cheating Niva Bupa Health Insurance out of Rs 34 lakh. He orchestrated the fraud using fictitious invoices to claim medical expense reimbursements.
The scam was uncovered during an internal investigation, which led to Nair's arrest following the denial of his anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.
