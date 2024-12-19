Left Menu

Fraudulent Insurance Claims Land Kerala Man in Custody

Varun Kumar Nair, accused of defrauding Rs 34 lakh from Niva Bupa Health Insurance, was apprehended by police in Kollam. The fraud involved fake invoices for medical expenses. An internal investigation exposed the scam, leading to his arrest after a failed anticipatory bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:24 IST
Fraudulent Insurance Claims Land Kerala Man in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of fraudulent activities involving a private insurance company has been taken into custody by police in Kollam.

Varun Kumar Nair, 36, was arrested for allegedly cheating Niva Bupa Health Insurance out of Rs 34 lakh. He orchestrated the fraud using fictitious invoices to claim medical expense reimbursements.

The scam was uncovered during an internal investigation, which led to Nair's arrest following the denial of his anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024