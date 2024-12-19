Tragic Discovery: Missing Bhiwandi Boy Found in Water Tank
Ahid Ejaj Ansari, a five-year-old boy from Bhiwandi, was found dead in a water tank days after he went missing while playing near his home. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent tragic discovery.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Bhiwandi as authorities discovered the body of Ahid Ejaj Ansari, a five-year-old boy who had been missing for four days. The young child was found in a water tank near his home, marking a tragic end to an intensive search initiated by his distraught parents and the local police.
Ahid was last seen playing close to his residence on December 16 before he vanished, prompting his family to conduct an exhaustive but fruitless search. Subsequent police involvement led to the filing of a kidnapping case against unidentified individuals, with law enforcement actively pursuing leads in the case.
The grim discovery occurred after local residents alerted police to a body floating in a nearby water tank. Upon retrieval, authorities confirmed it was Ahid, concluding that he likely fell into the tank accidentally. An investigation into the circumstances of his disappearance continues, as the community mourns this young life lost.
