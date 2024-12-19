Left Menu

Moscow Court Orders Detention in High-Profile General's Killing

A Moscow court has ordered pre-trial detention for the suspect in the killing of top Russian General Igor Kirillov. The suspect, from Uzbekistan, is charged with terrorism. Russia alleges Ukraine's SBU security service directed the bombing that killed General Kirillov, head of Russia's NBC Protection Troops.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:49 IST
A Moscow court on Thursday ordered pre-trial detention for the suspect involved in the killing of prominent Russian General Igor Kirillov. According to the court's announcement on its Telegram channel, the detention will last for two months.

The suspect, originally from Uzbekistan, faces charges related to committing an act of terrorism that led to the death of a person, as indicated in the court's website notice. The authorities reported the individual confessed to planting and detonating a bomb in Moscow.

General Kirillov, who served as the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was allegedly targeted by the suspect under instructions from Ukraine's SBU security service, as stated by Russian officials.

