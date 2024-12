High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Mirziyoyev Tackle Terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev engaged in crucial talks on Thursday, addressing mutual efforts to combat terrorism, as reported by the Kremlin.

The conversation followed the death of Russian General Igor Kirillov, chief of the nation's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, in a Moscow bombing on Tuesday.

Ukraine's intelligence agency, SBU, claimed responsibility for the attack, attributing it to Kirillov's alleged involvement in chemical assaults against Ukrainian forces, allegations Moscow denies. On the same day, Moscow authorities arrested an Uzbek national, charging him with terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)