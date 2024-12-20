Concerns Over Pakistan's Expanding Missile Capabilities

A high-ranking official at the White House has raised alarms over Pakistan's advancements in long-range ballistic missile systems, which may eventually enable the nation to target regions far beyond South Asia, including the United States.

Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, in a speech delivered at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, highlighted the escalating concerns regarding Islamabad's military developments, describing them as a 'real question' over the country's future objectives.

Finer candidly suggested Pakistan's actions represent an emerging threat to the United States, prompting the need for heightened vigilance and international dialogue regarding the country's strategic intentions.

