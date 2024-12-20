Left Menu

EU Pledges Additional €35 Billion to Ukraine

The European Union has committed an additional €35 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, to be delivered in 2025, as announced by EU's Council President Antonio Costa after a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels.

The European Union will provide an additional €35 billion ($36.28 billion) in financial support to Ukraine by 2025. The announcement was made by EU's Council President Antonio Costa following a gathering with EU leaders in Brussels.

This €35 billion package signifies the EU's continuing commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing challenges. The new financial commitment is part of a larger strategy to bolster Ukraine's economy and stabilize the region.

The exchange rate at the time of announcement was $1 equating to approximately 0.9648 euros. The decision reflects the EU's strategic approach to fostering economic resilience within Ukraine.

