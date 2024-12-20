EU Pledges Additional 30 Billion Euros to Ukraine for 2025

The European Union has announced a pledge of an additional 30 billion euros in financial support for Ukraine, set for 2025. This statement comes after a meeting in Brussels involving EU leaders and EU Council President Antonio Costa.

The announcement stresses the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing challenges. This financial package is expected to assist in stabilizing Ukraine's economy while fostering infrastructure development and social projects.

EU Council President Antonio Costa, highlighting the decision, emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining Ukraine's economic stability and growth trajectory during uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)