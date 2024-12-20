Left Menu

EU Pledges Additional 30 Billion Euros to Ukraine for 2025

The European Union has committed an additional 30 billion euros to support Ukraine financially in 2025, as announced by EU Council President Antonio Costa following discussions with EU leaders in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 02:55 IST
EU Pledges Additional 30 Billion Euros to Ukraine for 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has announced a pledge of an additional 30 billion euros in financial support for Ukraine, set for 2025. This statement comes after a meeting in Brussels involving EU leaders and EU Council President Antonio Costa.

The announcement stresses the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing challenges. This financial package is expected to assist in stabilizing Ukraine's economy while fostering infrastructure development and social projects.

EU Council President Antonio Costa, highlighting the decision, emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining Ukraine's economic stability and growth trajectory during uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024