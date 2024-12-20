Wisconsin School Tragedy Unveils Dark Online Connections

A tragic event unfolded at a Wisconsin school this week as 15-year-old Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow embarked on a deadly spree, killing a teacher and a student. Police have uncovered her online ties to a California man plotting a similar attack.

Rupnow's motive remains under investigation, with officials scouring her digital communications. The rare instance of female involvement in mass shootings is drawing intense scrutiny across the nation.

Authorities are examining how Rupnow and the California man, Alexander Charles Paffendorf, intersected in their plans. Paffendorf faces charges under a red flag law and awaits a court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)