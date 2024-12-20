Left Menu

India-US Defence Partnership Reaches New Heights Amidst Political Transitions

The defence relationship between India and the US is rapidly advancing, characterized by increased cooperation in both industrial and operational sectors. Significant agreements, including the procurement of MQ-9B drones and the Security of Supply Arrangement, highlight the nations' growing collaboration amid political transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:16 IST
India-US Defence Partnership Reaches New Heights Amidst Political Transitions
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon has highlighted the rapid acceleration of the defence relationship between India and the United States, a development taking place amidst the transition from President Joe Biden's administration to that of President-elect Donald Trump.

Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, emphasized at a recent news conference that the US-India defence partnership is thriving independently, marked by robust cooperation in both defence industrial base and operational collaborations across military services.

Key advancements in this alliance include the US's designation of India as a Major Defence Partner, and significant agreements such as the acquisition of General Atomics MQ-9B aircraft by India, which bolsters its intelligence and surveillance capabilities. The countries have also finalized the Security of Supply Arrangement, facilitating mutual exchange of defence goods and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024