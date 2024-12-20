India-US Defence Partnership Reaches New Heights Amidst Political Transitions

The Pentagon has highlighted the rapid acceleration of the defence relationship between India and the United States, a development taking place amidst the transition from President Joe Biden's administration to that of President-elect Donald Trump.

Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, emphasized at a recent news conference that the US-India defence partnership is thriving independently, marked by robust cooperation in both defence industrial base and operational collaborations across military services.

Key advancements in this alliance include the US's designation of India as a Major Defence Partner, and significant agreements such as the acquisition of General Atomics MQ-9B aircraft by India, which bolsters its intelligence and surveillance capabilities. The countries have also finalized the Security of Supply Arrangement, facilitating mutual exchange of defence goods and services.

