Supreme Court Declares DND Flyway Toll-Free
The Supreme Court upheld a previous high court decision making the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway toll-free, dismissing a plea by a private firm. The decision benefits many daily commuters. The court criticized the Noida Authority for unjustly awarding the toll collection contract, calling it unfair and invalid.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has affirmed the decision that the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway shall remain toll-free. The judgment comes as a relief to countless commuters who use the thoroughfare daily.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected a plea from the Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, challenging the 2016 ruling by the Allahabad High Court that declared toll collection unlawful. They stated the contract was 'unjust, unfair and arbitrary.'
The justices criticized the NOIDA authority for delegating toll collection to a firm with no prior experience, leading to what they describe as 'unjust enrichment.' They concluded that this agreement was invalid, and the financial burden on the public was excessive and without legal basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What happens next for TikTok after court ruling against it?
SC pulls up NOIDA authority for delegating toll collection to private firm NTBCL, says it has resulted in unjust enrichment.
France's highest court upholds lower court ruling that former president Nicolas Sarkozy is guilty in corruption case, reports AP.
TikTok's Legal Battle: US Appeals Court Ruling & Future Implications