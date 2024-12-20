Supreme Court Declares DND Flyway Toll-Free

The Supreme Court of India has affirmed the decision that the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway shall remain toll-free. The judgment comes as a relief to countless commuters who use the thoroughfare daily.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected a plea from the Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, challenging the 2016 ruling by the Allahabad High Court that declared toll collection unlawful. They stated the contract was 'unjust, unfair and arbitrary.'

The justices criticized the NOIDA authority for delegating toll collection to a firm with no prior experience, leading to what they describe as 'unjust enrichment.' They concluded that this agreement was invalid, and the financial burden on the public was excessive and without legal basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)