Left Menu

Supreme Court Declares DND Flyway Toll-Free

The Supreme Court upheld a previous high court decision making the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway toll-free, dismissing a plea by a private firm. The decision benefits many daily commuters. The court criticized the Noida Authority for unjustly awarding the toll collection contract, calling it unfair and invalid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:38 IST
Supreme Court Declares DND Flyway Toll-Free
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has affirmed the decision that the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway shall remain toll-free. The judgment comes as a relief to countless commuters who use the thoroughfare daily.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected a plea from the Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, challenging the 2016 ruling by the Allahabad High Court that declared toll collection unlawful. They stated the contract was 'unjust, unfair and arbitrary.'

The justices criticized the NOIDA authority for delegating toll collection to a firm with no prior experience, leading to what they describe as 'unjust enrichment.' They concluded that this agreement was invalid, and the financial burden on the public was excessive and without legal basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024