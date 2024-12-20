Major Arms Haul in Manipur as Tensions Persist

In a significant victory for security forces in Manipur, sophisticated weapons, including foreign-made arms, have been recovered during recent search operations. This operation covered parts of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, police reported on Friday.

The seized arms included a 7.62 mm Russian RPD machine gun and a 5.56 mm INSAS rifle from Nungbram and Lairok Vaiphei in Imphal East district. Additionally, two more firearms, four hand grenades, two wireless radio sets, and ammunition were confiscated on Thursday. Another cache, including three firearms, a detonator, and an improvised explosive device (IED), was found near Laimaton Thangbuh in Kangpokpi district.

The stepped-up search operations are a response to ethnic violence erupting in May last year, which has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands, involving clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)