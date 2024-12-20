Historic Accord: Volkswagen and IG Metall Reach Landmark Agreement

Volkswagen and the IG Metall union have made significant progress towards reaching an agreement after a record-breaking series of negotiations concerning pay and job security, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The fifth round of talks, which began on Monday, indicates that a rapprochement might be imminent, as both parties strive for a mutually beneficial outcome.

Although specific details have not been disclosed, the historic nature of these negotiations underscores the importance of securing favorable conditions for employees within the automotive industry.

