Historic Accord: Volkswagen and IG Metall Reach Landmark Agreement
The longest-ever pay and job security negotiations between Volkswagen and the IG Metall union are close to a resolution, with sources indicating a rapprochement. Discussions have been ongoing since Monday, with both parties seeking an agreement to safeguard interests.
20-12-2024
Volkswagen and the IG Metall union have made significant progress towards reaching an agreement after a record-breaking series of negotiations concerning pay and job security, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
The fifth round of talks, which began on Monday, indicates that a rapprochement might be imminent, as both parties strive for a mutually beneficial outcome.
Although specific details have not been disclosed, the historic nature of these negotiations underscores the importance of securing favorable conditions for employees within the automotive industry.
