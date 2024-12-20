Left Menu

Historic Accord: Volkswagen and IG Metall Reach Landmark Agreement

The longest-ever pay and job security negotiations between Volkswagen and the IG Metall union are close to a resolution, with sources indicating a rapprochement. Discussions have been ongoing since Monday, with both parties seeking an agreement to safeguard interests.

Updated: 20-12-2024 13:14 IST
Volkswagen and the IG Metall union have made significant progress towards reaching an agreement after a record-breaking series of negotiations concerning pay and job security, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The fifth round of talks, which began on Monday, indicates that a rapprochement might be imminent, as both parties strive for a mutually beneficial outcome.

Although specific details have not been disclosed, the historic nature of these negotiations underscores the importance of securing favorable conditions for employees within the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

