Justice Initiated: Probing Maharashtra's Parbhani Violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial inquiry into the violent events in Parbhani and the murder of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district on Friday, seeking to uphold justice and maintain public order.

Fadnavis pledged that political connections would not shield those responsible for fomenting chaos in Beed. He specified that an SIT led by an IG-rank officer would investigate Deshmukh's murder, with a separate judicial probe set in a three to six-month window.

The Chief Minister also confirmed the transfer of Beed's police authorities due to negligence. Another judicial investigation will address the death of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died post-arrest amid violence triggered by the vandalism of a constitutional statue in Parbhani. Fadnavis reassured the public that Ambedkar's legacy transcends caste, as he announced financial compensation for the families of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)