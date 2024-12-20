Left Menu

Justice Initiated: Probing Maharashtra's Parbhani Violence

Maharashtra's CM, Devendra Fadnavis, announced judicial probes into Parbhani violence and Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Probes aim to ensure accountability, sans political bias, and are to take three to six months. He also transferred Beed's police superintendent, citing police laxity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:55 IST
Justice Initiated: Probing Maharashtra's Parbhani Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial inquiry into the violent events in Parbhani and the murder of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district on Friday, seeking to uphold justice and maintain public order.

Fadnavis pledged that political connections would not shield those responsible for fomenting chaos in Beed. He specified that an SIT led by an IG-rank officer would investigate Deshmukh's murder, with a separate judicial probe set in a three to six-month window.

The Chief Minister also confirmed the transfer of Beed's police authorities due to negligence. Another judicial investigation will address the death of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died post-arrest amid violence triggered by the vandalism of a constitutional statue in Parbhani. Fadnavis reassured the public that Ambedkar's legacy transcends caste, as he announced financial compensation for the families of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024